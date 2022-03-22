Virudhunagar gang-rape: Kanimozhi relieved over arrest

BJP leaders criticised the DMK over the incident and said women safety has deteriorated in the State.
Chennai:
DMK MP Kanimozhi expressed relief over the arrest of 8, accused of raping a 22-year-old woman in Virudhunagar.
Kanimozhi called for strict punishment no matter who the accused are. BJP leaders alleged that a local DMK functionary was involved in the incident which is yet to be verified.
விருதுநகர் மாவட்டத்தில் 22 வயது பெண்ணை பாலியல் வன்கொடுமைக்கு உள்ளாக்கிய நபர்கள் கைது செய்யப்பட்டு இருப்பது ஆறுதலைத் தருகிறது. குற்றம் செய்தவர்கள் யாராக இருப்பினும் கடுமையாகத் தண்டிக்கப் படவேண்டும்.— Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) March 22, 2022
TN BJP chief Annamalai alleged that DMK leaders are "controlling the police department and preventing them from functioning independently".
Eight, including five juveniles, gang-raped a 22-year-old woman in Virudhunagar and have shot the video which was used to blackmail her. All the 8 have been arrested under IT Act & SC/ST Act.
