'Policing is not giving confidence in DMK rule', Annamalai opines on Virudhunagar gang-rape

TN BJP chief Annamalai has commented on the gang-rape that happened in Virudhunagar. He criticised the functioning of police department in Tamil Nadu under DMK.





Deeply distressed to learn that a 22 year old Woman was gang-raped in Virudhanagar, Tamil Nadu by a group of men including a local DMK functionary.



We had repeatedly said during 2021 Election campaign that Women will not be safe under DMK rule & our worst fears are coming true. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) March 22, 2022









Shocked & Saddened to learn about the gang rape of a 22 year old woman in Virudhunagar by a group of men by allegedly blackmailing her over a video.



What is more shocking is the involvement of a local DMK functionary in this shameful act with impunity



1/2 — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) March 22, 2022





The Virudhunagar gang rape case is horrifying. Rather sad to see women safety deteriorate by the day in #TamilNadu, a state once seen as pioneers in Law n order. Praying all the accused r given the severest of punishments. Justice should prevail. Media should not turn a blind eye — Vinoj P Selvam (@VinojBJP) March 22, 2022





BJP National General Secy CT Ravi also said that the worst fears of people have come true. "We had repeatedly said during 2021 Election campaign that Women will not be safe under DMK rule & our worst fears are coming true," he tweeted.