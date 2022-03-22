Tue, Mar 22, 2022

'Policing is not giving confidence in DMK rule', Annamalai opines on Virudhunagar gang-rape

Published: Mar 22,202207:01 PM by Online Desk

Eight, including five juveniles, have gang-raped a 22-year-old woman in Virudhunagar.

TN BJP chief Annamalai. File photo
Chennai:
TN BJP chief Annamalai has commented on the gang-rape that happened in Virudhunagar. He criticised the functioning of police department in Tamil Nadu under DMK.

On his social media handle, the BJP leader expressed shock over the gang-rape and the blackmail entailing the horrific incident.



Eight, including five juveniles, have gang-raped a 22-year-old woman in Virudhunagar and have shot the video which was used to blackmail her. All the eight have been arrested under IT Act & SC/ST Act.

Annamalai also alleged the role of a local DMK functionary which is yet to verified. He attacked the ruling government partymen for allegedly imposing their control over the independent functioning of the police department.



Also the saffron party's youth wing leader Vinoj P Selvam took a dig at the DMK for the "deterioration of women safety in the State which was once pioneering in law and order".



BJP National General Secy CT Ravi also said that the worst fears of people have come true. "We had repeatedly said during 2021 Election campaign that Women will not be safe under DMK rule & our worst fears are coming true," he tweeted.

