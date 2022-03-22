8, including 5 juveniles, gang-rape 22-year-old Dalit woman in Virudhunagar, arrested

Chennai :

Confirming this, Virudhunagar SP said, "Based on information from the one stop center, a special team was formed to nab the culprits, who indulged in such acts for over last months now. The key accused Hariharan, who befriended the victim, sexually abused her and took video on cell phone before threatening to leak the content on social media."





Police have detained all 8 accused and further investigation is on. Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered and Sections of IT Act & SC/ST Act were invoked.