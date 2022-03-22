Take firm steps to ban online rummy, EPS urges TN govt

Chennai :

Palaniswami moved a calling attention motion in the Assembly on the issue of banning online rummy. "Lakhs of rupees are lost by Tamil Nadu youth in online rummy due to which they run into debt and commit suicides," said Palaniswami, in the calling attention motion.





He also said that the previous State government headed by him passed an ordinance in 2020 to ban online gambling but was stayed by the Madras High Court on August 3, last year. "Within one hour of the judgement online rummy companies started circulating messages about playing rummy online and even offered cash up to Rs 5,500 per person," said Palaniswami.





He further said that after the court verdict, the State government submitted a Budget in August last year followed by the Governor's address in January and now even the Budget for the current financial year has been filed but there is no mention about banning online rummy. He questioned the intention of the State government in banning online rummy.





Law Minister S Regupathy replied that High Court while striking down the ordinance said that the reasons for banning online rummy was not convincing and so had directed the State government to enact another law to ban online rummy but state government advocates have opined that with the same law they can seek exemption as the reasons are valid. Following the advice of advocates, the State government had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the verdict of the Madras High Court and as the case is pending in the court not much can be spoken about, said the Minister, who also added that the state government is committed to banning online rummy.