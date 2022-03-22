'Sasikala wasn't involved in any conspiracy', OPS tells Arumugasamy Commission

Chennai :

AIADMK convenor and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on the second day of the Arumugasamy Commission probe said that Sasikala was not involved in any conspiracy against Jayalalithaa. OPS was being probed by the Commission formed to bring out facts and alleged foulplay in Jaya's death.









The former chief minister also said that he was aware of Jaya's thumb impression being affixed on the document approving candidates for Thirupparankundram, Thanjavur and Aravakurichi Assembly constituencies' bypolls. OPS said he had asked on Jayalalithaa's health on a few occasions from Sasikala where she said that Jaya was doing well and he added that the information was privy to a few ministers and he did not disclose in public.









OPS was summoned for probe by the Arumugasamy Commission eight times, but he wasn't available due to different reasons. However, he made it to the probe on Monday (March 21). He was grilled for two days in which 78 questions were asked to him.





On Monday, he said he only knew that Jayalalithaa was a diabetic, he was not aware of she being diagnosed with other ailments, and about the treatments she was given.