Differently abled persons stage protest demanding increment in monthly pension

The members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of all types of Differently Abled & Caregivers (TARATDAC) along with the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) staged protest demanding an increase in the disability pension on Tuesday morning.





The members have been requesting the State government to increase the monthly pension from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 3,000 for people with disabilities. Other states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, grant Rs. 3,000 as monthly social security pension to people with disabilities and people with disabilities in Tamil Nadu request an increase in the monthly pension.





People with disabilities travelled from several districts including Virudhunagar, Tirupur, Erode, Salem and Thanjavur to Chennai to participate in the protest at the State Secretariat. Protestors were placed under detention in community halls later Many others were detained at the railway stations itself in particular districts.





S Namburajan, general secretary of TARATDAC said that we have been demanding that the amount of pension given to disabled persons in the State should be raised to at least Rs. 3,000, so that it is on par with that being given in neighbouring Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It has also been demanding a revamp of the design of the scheme to include more disabled persons under its ambit.





"We call upon the government of Tamil Nadu to see reason and initiate immediate talks with the TARATDAC and accede their demands. We demand the immediate release of all those who have been detained in various parts of the State immediately," Muralidharan, General Secretary of NPRD.





The officials from the differently-abled Welfare Department said that the demands of the protestors have been brought to the department and are being considered with the senior authorities. "All those detained will be released. It is not possible to immediately implement all the demands raised by the differently-abled people through the association. We will be taking the demands to the Chief Minister before the budget," s