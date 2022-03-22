HC restrains Karaikal municipality commissioner from drawing salary for not removing unauthorised construction

Chennai :

Observing that the salary drawn from the public exchequer is not made for the inaction and for paper formalities, but for the required action, the Madras High Court directed the Puducherry UT administration to hold the salary of the Karaikal municipality commissioner for failing to remove an unauthorised construction from a public road in the Karaikal town.





“Taking into consideration the serious lapse of the officer, an order is passed that he would not draw the salary till the unauthorized construction is removed,” the first bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy ruled.





The bench passed this direction on hearing the petition moved A Marie Lourdu Raj of Karaikal in Puducherry UT seeking direction to the Karaikal district administration in the UT to remove the unauthorized construction of canopy by a private temple on a public road.





“The private party has erected the construction despite the Supreme Court passed an order in 2013 restraining people from making unauthorized constructions on public places,” petitioner’s advocate R Lokeswaran submitted.





When the municipality commissioner submitted that he did not take action due to the pendency of this writ petition, the judges rejected such contention observing that the submission of the officer is unacceptable as there was no interim order was passed on this matter.





The bench directed the municipality commissioner to file an action taken report and adjourned the matter to March 28.