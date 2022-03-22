Two held for molesting woman staff of hospital and robbing her companion

Vellore :

Sathuvachary police are investigating the reported sexual molestation of a private hospital female staff and her companion by a gang of four three days ago, on Monday. Police said that the couple went for a late night show in a theatre on the Tiruvalam Road.





While waiting for an auto after the movie, a gang of four came to them in an auto and made them to get into it on the pretext of share auto. When questioned about route deviation as the auto drove towards Palar river bed, the gang pulled out knives and robbed the couple of their cell phones and Rs 40,000 from their accounts. The gang molested the women too.





Ashamed of it, the couple did not report the incident to police. However, on Sunday police pulled in two anti-socials and questioned about the fashionable clothes they were wearing. It was then that they confessed to the theft and sexual molestation of the hospital couple. Further investigations are on.



