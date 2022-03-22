Tiruchy Mayor asks councillors to prioritise waste management execution

Thiruchirapalli :





He was presiding over the grievances redressal meet for the first time organised by the City Corporation and received petitions from the public where there were more petitions for old pension, tax tariff changes and seeking employment. Stating that the civic administration has planned to uplift the infrastructure of Tiruchy next to Chennai, Mayor Anbalagan said, the execution of solid waste management was the foremost priority to ensure litter free city.





“The Council meeting has been scheduled on March 28 in which each council member would be advised to have an individual attention to their respective ward to ensure proper execution of solid waste management project,” he added.

