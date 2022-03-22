AIADMK functionary held for selling MP trader’s land with forged papers

Coimbatore :





He registered the land in the name of five persons in his family. Meanwhile, Durga Shankar decided to sell the land, but was shocked to know that his land was sold to someone else through forged documents. Though he lodged a complaint with Salem police in 2019, no action was taken then. Therefore, Durga Shankar sent a complaint to the Chief Minister’s special cell and the anti-land grabbing cell in Salem arrested Sugumar after an inquiry.

An AIADMK functionary was arrested in Salem on Monday for selling 1.04 acre belonging to a merchant from Madhya Pradesh by forging documents. According to police, M Durga Shankar, 56 from Madhya Pradesh, an onion and garlic wholesale merchant in Salem, had bought 1.04 acres in Yercaud Hills in 1993 through AIADMK functionary AE Sugumar.