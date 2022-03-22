Stalin must issue order on wearing Hijab in educational institutions: Jawahirullah

Chennai :





Referring to the recent statement of state School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi that there is no problem of Hijab in Tamil Nadu, the Pappanasam MLA said the CM should issue an order that there is no ban on wearing Hijab in educational institutions in the state.





Jawahirullah also asked the government to implement the recommendation of Sachar Committee. Referring to the recent release of Rajiv case convict Perarivalan on bail after 32 years, Jawahirullah lauded the state government for its handling of the bail case and said the Supreme Court has held that only the state government has the power to release them.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi MLA MH Jawahirullah on Monday asked Chief Minister MK Stalin to issue an order that there was no ban on wearing Hijab in educational institutions in the state. Jawahirullah said this while participating in the budget debate in the Assembly.