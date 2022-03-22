Mother, son die, daughter critical after woman jumps with kids in front of train

Thiruchirapalli :





When Muruganandam went for duty after a while, frustrated Maheshwari took her children Samaya Sri (6) and Darshan (2) and went out of the house. When they reached near Ottangadu, Maheshwari saw the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi passenger train approaching and soon, jumped across the train along with the children.





They sustained severe injuries and the loco pilot managed to stop the train. Soon, passengers and the railway employees along with the Railway police rescued them and rushed them to Peravurani GH. However, Maheshwari and Darshan succumbed on the way while Samaya Sri is said to be critical. On information, Muruganandam rushed to Peravurani GH.

A mother-son duo died on the spot after jumping across the train while her daughter has been struggling for life at Peravurani in Thanjavur on Monday. M Maheshwari (32) had a quarrel with her husband Muruganandam, a load man working at the warehouse of TNCSC. The couple had a quarrel on Monday morning that lasted for several hours.