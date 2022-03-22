One held, 5 fined for selling fake ivory

Coimbatore :

Members of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau arrested a man from gypsy community on Monday for attempting to sell fake ivory ornaments in Salem. Five others were slapped with Rs 2.15 lakh penalty.





Acting on a tip off that ivory ornaments were being sold in a jewel shop, a team from Wildlife Crime Control Bureau from Chennai came to Salem.





Posing as potential customers, the officials confirmed the offence and picked up Venkat Prabhu, who is into making silver jewels. Based on his information, few more identified as Kumaresan, Senthil Kumar, Nandakumar, Mohan Gandhi and Jayamandiri were taken into custody.





They revealed that they were also into selling gold and silver jewels fixed with ornamental pieces of elephant tusks, deer horns and sandalwood. Upon seizure, the seized items were tested, which curiously revealed that the tusks were fake. Prime accused Jayamandiri had polished cattle bones and deer horns to sell them as tusks. The officials seized a pair of deer horns and Rs 1,450 kg of sandalwood logs and arrested him. Further, fox tail, teeth and some bird beaks were also found.