CB-CID, victim’s mother told to file counter in Gokulraj murder case

Chennai :

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the Crime Branch-CID to file a counter affidavit over a plea seeking suspension of the life sentence awarded by a special court in the sensational Gokulraj murder case. Ten persons including S Yuvaraj, a key accused in the case, were convicted and sentenced.





On March 8, 2022, the III additional district and sessions judge, Madurai, T Sampath Kumar pronounced them guilty of conspiracy and murder and each of the convicts was sentenced to life imprisonment till death.





A bench of Justice R Subramanian and Justice N Sathish Kumar, after hearing the arguments, directed the CB-CID, which’s probing the case, and Chithra, mother of Gokulraj, to file counter affidavits and adjourned the case to April 11.