Justice Prakash recuses self from hearing Murugan’s parole plea

Chennai :

Observing that he had led the prosecution in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, Justice PN Prakash of the Madras High Court on Monday recused self from hearing a parole plea filed by S Padma, mother-in-law of V Sriharan alias Murugan, one of the convicts in the case.





Justice Prakash while sitting with Justice AA Nakkiran recommended to Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari to refer the matter to some other bench.





“As I had led the prosecution in the same case in trials courts, I feel that it would be fair if the petition is heard by some other bench,” Justice Prakash observed.





The judge had served as the special and additional public prosecutor for the state government in 1994. He was also appointed as special public prosecutor for the CBI in 2003 for a period of three years.





The petitioner prayed for a direction to the Prisons Department to consider Murugan’s wife Nalini Sriharan’s representation dated January 03, 2022 requesting the authorities to grant 30-days parole by considering her husband’s health conditions.





“As we have to provide medical treatment to our nephew, he needs to be released on parole. The act of state to respond to the representation of Murugan is violative of Article 14 and 21,” the petitioner submitted.





It is noted Murugan’s wife Nalini Sriharan who is also a convict in the assassination case is on temporary leave and the same has been extended till March 28. At this juncture, Nalini’s mother Padma moved the High Court for 30-days parole for her son-in-law Murugan.