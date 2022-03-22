HC raps police, grants interim bail to ex-ABVP head Subbiah

Chennai :

Questioning what prompted the police to arrest former ABVP functionary and surgical oncologist Dr Subbiah Shanmugam on a public holiday based on a complaint given one and half years ago, the Madras High Court on Monday granted interim bail to the accused who was arrested on charges misbehaving in front of a neighbour’s house





Justice G Jayachandran granted this interim relief to Subbiah on hearing the plea for bail moved as an urgent motion on Monday. The judge further directed the police to file a counter by March 24.





“This court finds a patent error in the arrest of the petitioner herein leading to violation of fundamental rights and that error has been committed with an ulterior motive to take departmental action and place him under suspension. Since the arrest itself apparently and erroneously made, the arrest will not give any ground for taking departmental action against this petitioner,” the judge ruled.





Senior Counsel Paul Kanagaraj, appearing for the petitioner mentioned that the state suspended Dr Subbiah from head of the department, surgical oncology, Kilpauk Medical College post and the same has been challenged before the HC.





On recording the submissions, the judge highlighted the observations of the Central Information Commission and the AP High Court that arresting a person on a public holiday to prevent him to get legal assistance is violative of Article 21 and it could be both a crime and tort.