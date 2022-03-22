100-yr-old dargah, temple razed for bridge expansion in Thanjai

Thiruchirapalli :

A 100-year-old Nagore Andavar Dargah and an old Anjeneya Temple were demolished for widening of a bridge in Thanjavur on Monday.





Construction of a bridge across Vadavaru has been underway at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore and as a part of widening of the road and bridge, the dargah at the southern bank and the Anjaneya temple adjacent to it were removed under the supervision of Corporation Commissioner Saravana Kumar and Assistant Executive Engineer Rajasekaran.





While the demolishing of the dargah, temple and a few houses were on, people living near gathered at the spot and raised slogans against the demolition works.





The people who were residing near there were provided alternate place temporarily and the Corporation would bear their shifting expenditure, said the Commissioner.