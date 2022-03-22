Bill to take over Chikkaiah Naicker College tabled

Chennai :





“For the welfare of the students and teachers of the said college and in public interest it is considered that the said college may now be transferred and vested with the government. The government has, therefore, decided to undertake a legislation for the purpose,” said Ponmudy, in the Bill. The Chikkaiah Naicker College was started in 1954 as Mahajana College and in 1959, it was renamed as Chikkaiah Naicker Mahajana College and in 1970 was again renamed as Chikkaiah Naicker College.





However, as the managing board of the college became inactive, the district registrar struck off its name from the registrar of societies in 1995 and the society was declared dissolved. Meanwhile, there were complaints on financial irregularities and maladministration against the management committee following which the Education Department started paying the salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff of the college from 1998.

The state government on Monday tabled a Bill to take over Chikkaiah Naicker College in Erode, following complaints of financial irregularities in the college. The Bill, which was introduced by Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, called as ‘Chikkaiah Naicker College, Erode (Transfer and Vesting) Act, 2022,’ after it is passed in the Assembly.