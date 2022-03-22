How to waive jewel loans of cheaters, Stalin asks EPS

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday asked Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami if he wanted the government to waive the jewel loans of people who indulged in irregularities.





The Chief Minister said this in response to Palaniswami’s criticism in the Assembly that the ruling DMK had promised to waive cooperative jewel loans below five sovereigns for 48 lakh people, but it has reduced it to 14 lakh beneficiaries now.





Intervening during the budget debate in the House, Stalin said, “What he (EPS) said is 100 per cent true. We had promised to waive cooperative jewel loans below five sovereigns. But, some narrow-minded people have tried to avail benefits of the five sovereign cooperative gold loan waiver schemes by indulging in irregularities. Tell us with evidence, if there are genuine cases of beneficiaries, we will waive them.” “Are you asking me to waive loans of people who committed irregularities?” the CM asked the Opposition Leader.





Joining issue, state Cooperation Minister I Periyasamy said that over seven lakh people had availed loans above five sovereigns and there were 18 lakh cases of same person availing multiple loans and members of same family availing multiple jewel loans under five sovereigns in same or multiple cooperative banks.





Silenced by the treasury benches, Palaniswami said, “We are not supporting any irregularity. We are only asking you to fulfil your promise in the manifesto.”