Ban online games betting with money: Siva

New Delhi :

DMK leader Tiruchi Siva on Monday urged the government to ban online games involving the use of real money as it is leading to a rising number of suicide cases in the country.





Raising the issue under Special Mention, Siva called the addiction among teenagers caused by such games “highly concerning.”





“Several online games involving the use of real money as bits have come up in the last few years, and there has also been a surge in addiction to these games. In the last few years, seven suicide cases have been reported with the primary reason of losing money in an online game,” he said.





He said such games cannot be left unregulated and free to use specially by the teenagers as addiction is not only resulting in heavy economic loses but also loses of lives.





The DMK MP said that the Tamil Nadu government in 2021 brought in an amendment to address the issue which included a ban and a fine or imprisonment for both the users and gaming houses.





“There is an urgent need to address this issue. A strong legislation is required to ban such games,” he said. “I urge the government to take it seriously and ban online games throughout the country.”