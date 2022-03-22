22 districts in Tamil Nadu report nil Covid-19 cases

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu reported 52 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 34,52,442. The highest number of Covid- 19 cases were reported in Chennai, followed by 6 cases in Chengalpattu and other districts reported less than 10 cases.





As many as 22 districts did not report any cases of Covid-19. With 31,536 samples being tested for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the overall test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.2 per cent.





Chennai recorded a TPR of 0.6 per cent. There are a total of 576 active cases of Covid-19 in the State currently, of which 200 active cases are in Chennai. After treatment, 96 more people were discharged across the state, taking the total recoveries in the State to 34,13,841.





The State continues to record zero deaths due to Covid-19. The death toll due to Covid-19 in the State stands at 38,025.