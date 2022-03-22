No more memorials, public halls instead

Chennai :





The State had witnessed a struggle by DMK in getting permission for a memorial for former chief minister M Karunanidhi in Marina. AIADMK too faced trouble when they tried to convert Veda Nilayam into a memorial for former CM J Jayalalithaa.





Recently, Madras High Court took a strong view in TN going for more memorials and occupying more public spaces. TN govt maintains 73 Memorials, four ‘Arangams’ (public halls), six Commemoration Pillars and one monument across the state.

Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan, on Monday, informed the Assembly that the government has decided not to construct memorials for leaders in the future. Replying to a question on constructing a memorial for Maruthu brothers in Sivaganga, Minister said, “a policy decision has been taken...since memorials are used only once in a year but public halls will be used around the year”.