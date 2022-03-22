Ryots protest bank’s action of attaching 11.5 acres for loan default

Thiruchirapalli :

The action of a nationalised bank in Kulithalai in Karur attaching 11.5 acres of a farmer, who had reportedly defaulted to the tune of Rs 50,000 in instalment payment towards a loan of Rs 8 lakh availed for buying a tractor, has drawn the ire of farmers.





A section of farmers on Monday staged a protest in front of the nationalised bank in Kulithalai on Monday.





Sources said, Panneer Selvam, a farmer from Manapparai, had availed a loan of Rs 8 lakh from a nationalised bank at Kulithalai in 2014 for purchase of a tractor. While he had paid up to Rs 7.50 lakh, he could not repay the rest. Following this, the bank had reportedly sent a notice to the farmer, but he could not settle the amount due to various reasons. Subsequently, bank officials attached 11.5 acres belonging to Panneer Selvam and his children.





Since the bank officials attached the land, farmers of the Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam in which Panneer Selvam is also a member had organised a protest on Monday.





P Ayyakannu, state president of the sangam, who led the protest, claimed that the nationalised banks used to exempt the interest for those farmers who made default of loans for more than 15 years and they also discount 50 per cent initial amount. When the default of loan period exceeds more than 10 years, 25 per cent of initial amount is rebated in addition to the exemption of interest.





“Since the land has been attached without Panneer Selvam’s consent, the bank is instigating unwanted problems. So, they should return the land to the farmer,” warned Ayyakannu and added their protest will continue until the particular bank returns the land.