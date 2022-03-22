Tangedco scouting for 80K acres to set up solar parks

Chennai :

After setting an ambitious target of adding 20,000 MW solar power capacity along with a 10,000 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) by 2030, Tangedco is in search of identifying land parcels including vacant lands in the substations for setting up the ground-mounted solar panels across the state.





As per the thumb rule for the land requirement for the solar plants, Tangedco would require at least 80,000 acres of land for 20,000 MW solar plant capacity. “We are also identifying the excess lands in the possession of the utility after setting up of the substation where no future expansion was planned,” Tangedco sources said.





Sources said letters were sent to the district Collectors seeking to identify land to an extent of 20 to 200 acres for setting up of solar plant capacity ranging from 5 MW to 20 MW. In phase 1, Tangedco plans to set up a 4000 MW solar plant and 2000 MW BESS.





A few districts have identified some lands, sources said, adding the officials would soon visit those sites to ascertain their feasibility. “With the advancement in solar panel technologies, the land requirement for establishing a megawatt capacity solar plant has come down from five acres to 3.5-3.75 acres, sources said. “We are looking to identify as much government land, preferably, waste or barren land,” the official said.





Meanwhile, Tangedco has invited a bid to appoint a consultant to prepare detailed project reports for the solar parks and BESS.