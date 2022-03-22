Thaali scheme bogged by irregularities: Stalin

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that only 24.5 per cent of beneficiaries who had applied for “Free gold for Thaali” scheme in the AIADMK regime were eligible. Stalin also sought the cooperation of all political parties for the ‘transformed’ Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme.





Intervening during the budget debate in the Assembly, Stalin briefly recalled the history of the scheme launched in 1989 during the then DMK regime and said, “A scrutiny of pending applications received during the AIADMK (for the Thaali scheme) regime showed that only 24.5 per cent of beneficiaries were eligible. Many irregularities were detected in the scheme in the CAG report.”





Informing the Assembly that the DVAC has registered cases and arrested 43 persons in this connection, the CM said, “I do not want to denigrate the marriage assistance scheme by detailing the irregularities committed during the AIADMK regime.”





Pointing to the Gross Enrollment Ratio (higher education) of Women remaining at 46 per cent, the CM said that the Gold for Thaali scheme has been transformed into Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for girl students pursuing higher education after completing Class 6 to 12 in government schools with the noble intention that “education is the permanent asset.”





Reasoning that only one-lakh students would benefit from the marriage aid, against the six lakh per annum of the higher education guarantee scheme, the CM said the scheme facilitates higher education for more women apart from promoting social justice, women’s education, long-term benefit, modern thinking and transparent direct transfer of benefit. Hence, everyone should welcome the scheme, irrespective of political differences, the CM added.





Earlier, defending the new scheme, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that on average, about 1.5 lakh applications were received for the marriage assistance scheme and Rs 3,000 crore was necessary to clear the pending applications. Noting that the number of pending applications for the Thaali Scheme rose from 1.75 lakh in 2017-18 to 2.55 lakh in 2018-19, 2.87 in 2020-21 and currently 3.34 lakh applications, the Finance Minister said that cross verification of the applications with the TIPPS (Tamil Nadu Integrated Poverty Portal Services) data reveals that only 24.5 per cent of applicants were eligible.





“When Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of girl students (govt schools) is 55 per cent, it is our duty to encourage their education, improve their employability and ensure equal rights to women. Hence, we have transformed a scheme in which over 10 irregularities were identified by the CAG, into a new scheme,” he added.





AIADMK whip SP Velumani asked the government to distribute the benefits to the 3.33 lakh pending applicants, who are awaiting benefits of the marriage assistance scheme.