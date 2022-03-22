Will definitely stop Karnataka from building Mekedatu dam: Stalin

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, asserted that Tamil Nadu will “definitely stop” the desperate Karnataka from constructing the Mekedatu dam even as the State Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Karnataka government for allotting funds for the dam despite Supreme Court’s verdict. The resolution urged the Union government not to provide technical and environmental support for the project.





Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, introducing the resolution, urged the Centre to advise Karnataka not to construct the Mekedatu dam or any other dam across the Cauvery without the consent of the states concerned. He asked Cauvery Water Management Authority not to consider the Detailed Project Report prepared by Karnataka.

















The resolution was passed unanimously with the backing of all parties, including the BJP. Leader of the opposition and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, however, said DMK was part of two central governments and despite their influence, failed to bring a permanent solution to the issue.





CM Stalin said: “You know very well we will not accept the central permission for Karnataka to construct Mekedatu dam. The TN government will definitely stop the desperate Karnataka from constructing the dam and is determined to wage a legal battle on the issue.”



