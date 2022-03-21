No idea about treatment given to Jayalalithaa, OPS informs Arumugasamy Commission

Chennai :

Panneerselvam appeared before the Commission for the first time after it was formed past 2017. In the morning, the Commission carried out an inquiry with Panneerselvam for two hours in which several questions were shot at him.





When asked if Panneerselvam had any idea about the ailments that Jayalalithaa suffered, he replied that he was aware only of diabetes condition she suffered and had no idea about other diseases she had.





When asked about the treatment given to her, Panneerselvam replied that he had no idea about the treatment given to her and he inquired about the health with then Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao.





Panneerselvam had also said that he did not meet Jayalalithaa after the Metro rail function and her admission in hospital was informed to him through his PA when he was in his native place on September 22. On the next day, he went to the hospital and inquired about the health conditions of Jayalalithaa with Rama Mohana Rao.





The inquiry commission is set to continue its investigation with Panneerselvam in the afternoon from 3 pm.