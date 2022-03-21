Diesel price hike: Now, transport utilities in TN go to retail stations

Chennai :

Forced to a corner by the sudden move, the corporations have started buying diesel from fuel retail stations for the last three days, said official sources.





As per the hike, bulk customers like transport corporations should have to shell out around Rs 26/litre for diesel over and above the retail price of around Rs 92/litre – about one-third more. Before the hike, the difference was Rs 6/litre. The increase was effected to set off the sharp spike in international oil prices. “If the transport corporations continue to buy diesel in bulk directly from the oil companies, it will increase the operational cost by Rs 6 per kilometre and thus add to the loss. Talks are on with the oil companies to reduce the price,” said an official source from Transport Department.





M Haider Ali, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association, said several bulk customers like industries and hotels have already started to buy diesel from retail bunks. “Transport corporations started buying fuel from the dealers as they require around 16 lakh litres of diesel every day,” he said, adding that the Centre may impose restrictions on retail fuel stations from selling diesel in bulk.





A back of the envelope calculation shows that after the hike, Tamil Nadu will have to shell out an additional Rs 4 crore each day to run the more than 20,000-strong fleet of buses operated by transport corporations. That works out to nearly Rs 1,500 crore on top of the present fuel expense of around Rs 4,000 crore (as per pre-pandemic figure from 2019-20).





Revealing how bulk purchasers are flocking to fuel stations, figures show that PSU retailers have sold 3.53 million tonnes of diesel from March 1 to 15, up 32.8 per cent from a month earlier. The sales were 23.7 per cent higher year-on-year and 17.3 per cent higher than sales in March 1-15, 2019.





Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri last week said that fuel sales had jumped 20 per cent due to hoarding in anticipation of price increase, but sources insisted the sales also increased because of bulk users queuing at petrol pumps. PSU oil companies have not raised retail prices of petrol and diesel since November 4, 2021 despite a surge in global oil and fuel prices, a move seen as aiding the BJP in crucial State assembly elections. Private fuel retailers, too, were forced to hold petrol and dieselprices as they would have lost customers.