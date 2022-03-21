Mon, Mar 21, 2022

MNM to petition district collectors for enactment of Right to Service Act

Published: Mar 21,202206:21 AM

Updated: Mar 21,202206:51 AM

In a statement, the party said that MNM urged the state government to enact the law during the ongoing Assembly session.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Chennai:
Makkal Needhi Maiam, demanding the enactment of Right To Service Act, will meet all district collectors to hand over-representation, on Monday.

“Petitions will be handed over to the district collectors in all the districts. The cadre will carry placards resembling watches as the act will ensure timely delivery of government services,” the statement said.

The party believes that the Right To Service Act will curb corruption and ensure speedy services to the public.

