Forest Department special team arrests trio with pair of tusks in Tirupur

Coimbatore :

Three persons were arrested by the Forest Department for attempting to sell a pair of tusks in Tirupur on Sunday.





Acting on a tip off that three persons were trying to sell a pair of tusks in their possession, an official of the Forest Department approached them by posing as a potential buyer.





The unsuspecting trio, identified as Avinashiappan, a load man and his friends Murugan and Veerappan, both working in textile firms, struck a deal with the official for Rs 80 lakh.





After confirming them to be in possession of the tusks, a special team of the Forest Department arrested the trio and seized two two-wheelers from them.





Inquiries revealed that the trio had received the tusks from a person hailing from Cumbum, which were around four feet in length.





Officials said that a special team is on the lookout for the accused from Cumbum to know from where he sourced the tusks. Probe is on to know if they extracted the tusks from the carcass of the elephant or poached an animal. Further inquiries are underway.