Average cement price lower this year, claims SICMA on reports of rate hike

Chennai :

The South Indian Cement Manufacturers’ Association (SICMA) clarified that there was a misconception propagated by some interested quarters that Cement prices have risen abnormally and thus affect the common man.





“Nothing can be farther from the truth. The fact is that average cement price for the current financial year is lower than that of last financial year,” SICMA said in a statement here.





Having said that no one seems to be concerned about the cement industry, especially in TN which is facing an unprecedented crisis. TN being totally deprived of domestic coal (from Singreni or Western Coalfields) is dependent on imported coal for both fuel and power.





Ironically the cost of imported coal has gone up by 4-5 times in the last few months alone. Thanks to the ongoing war it’s still going Northwards, coal availability itself is becoming scarce. Add transport cost due to diesel price hike and GST of 28 per cent. The fact is that the very existence of cement industry in TN is under question, with no help coming from any quarter, it said.