Nearly 9,000 birds die in massive fire at poultry farm in Kovai

Chennai :

Around 9,000 birds were burnt alive in a fire at a poultry farm in Coimbatore on Saturday night.





The fire broke out in the farm owned by Ganesh Kumar in Annur panchayat.





On receiving information, the Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames after battling for over two hours.





Besides the chicks, the poultry feed and other equipment were also burnt in the fire. The Annur police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.