Forest Department rules out anthrax as cause of jumbo’s death

Coimbatore :

The Forest Department on Sunday ruled out the possibility of death of a tusker at Anaikatti in Coimbatore outskirts on Thursday due to anthrax.





As lab reports confirmed that the animal did not die of anthrax a post mortem was done on the carcass of the 30-year-old elephant by veterinarians M Rajesh Kumar and M Prabhakaran in the presence of senior Forest Department officials.





Initially the Forest Department staff suspected the animal to have died of anthrax as it exhibited similar symptoms. The animal was believed to have died at least 10 days ago as the carcass was in a completely decomposed state and bore several injuries due to infighting. The carcass of the animal was buried after removing its tusks.