Editorial: Marriage and self-respect

Chennai :

The ritual of marriage should be regarded as one of the most significant choices made by an individual with complete cognition of whom they are getting married to and absolute independence of making this decision. However, in India where family values, religion, caste and a bevy of other factors assume a larger than life importance, the process of getting married turns out to be nerve-wracking.





The conversation around this personal choice was reignited last week after Chief Minister MK Stalin presided over the marriage of the daughter of his party MP Thamizachi Thangapandian and the son of Dr R Mahendran, joint secretary, the DMK’s IT Wing. Stalin had exhorted party MPs to raise their voice in the Parliament in order to grant legal recognition for self-respect marriages across India.





He also invoked the legacy of party founder and late CM, CN Annadurai, who was instrumental in amending the legislation and providing legal status to such marriages.





In 1967, the DMK government had amended the Hindu Marriage Act by introducing Section 7A, which permitted Suyamariyathai (self-respect) as well as Seerthiruththa (reformist) marital unions as legal, provided they were performed in the company of relatives, acquaintances, friends or others.





All that was required was a declaration in a language understood by both parties that they accept each other as spouse. In a Suyamariyathai marriage, there is no need for the presence of Brahmin priests, the holy fire, the saptapadi (seven steps) or even the thali. As of now, Tamil Nadu is the only State where such marriages are legal.





The CM’s words have stoked a national debate. Many conservative and nationalist political voices declared that such developments that entail the detachment of traditional rituals and customs would result in a loss of identity for people. They believe auspicious ceremonies such as marriages or the birth of a child in socially close-knit nations like India are governed by an element of faith, ignoring which could tear a hole in our cultural fabric.





While these groups do make pertinent arguments regarding the social nature of such unions, it is worth noting that the absence of a religious marriage officiant might be some of the smaller issues we are faced with.





In India, the act of honour killing still occupies top billing when considered among other emerging economies. The verdict pertaining to the murder of Kannagi and Murugesan, a young couple from Cuddalore in 2003, which was delivered after 18 long years in September 2021 is a potent reminder of how flawed our criminal justice system is.





Recently, a verdict was delivered in the 2015 honour killing of Gokulraj, an engineering graduate from the Dalit community, who was targeted for his relationship with an upper caste girl.





While Tamil Nadu has its own dark history of such killings, other frightening developments are assuming shape in the context of religious segregation in India.





Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have already brought in laws to fight ‘Love Jihad’ or conversion for the purpose of marriage. It’s a draconian move that allows law enforcement agencies to swoop down on interfaith couples, regardless of evidence.





A nation as pluralistic as ours cannot afford to be divided on communal lines. To that extent, the notion of a self-respect marriage legitimises the marital choices of its citizens.





Respecting that very sentiment, there is also a space for every individual to practice his or her traditions, rituals and customs. There is no need to politicise the aspect of self-respect as the phrase constitutes the idea of respecting the individual and his or her choices.