Supreme Court to hear plea on temple panels in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi :

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition challenging the Madras HC order which had dismissed a plea seeking appointment of a trustee committee, headed by a retired judge, in all Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu.





A bench of justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari issued notice to the state of Tamil Nadu and others seeking their responses on the plea against the December 9 last year order of the high court. “Issue notice,” the bench said in its March 16 order.