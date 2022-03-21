81 Ukraine returnee students show extreme distress, med aid sought

Chennai :

Indicating the depth of despair that they are facing due to the uncertainty over their future, dozens of students who returned from Ukraine required psychiatric care and medical intervention, said officials.





They were among the more than 1,500 students who were provided counselling through 104 Helpline.





A team of 20 experts were deployed to provide counselling to the students. According to officials, most of the 1,524 students who were counselled in two phases had distress due to trauma, concerns over loss of certificates, loss of documents and other issues. More concerning was that 81 presented symptoms of extreme distress and required further medical support.





“Some of these students snapped communication with their family members and friends even after returning. Most were avoiding other people, as they raised questions on further education and the situation back in Ukraine. We were able to get these students to open up and also interacted with their parents in certain cases,” said a counselling staffer from the helpline. But that was not enough for those who showed symptoms of extreme distress.





“We have completed counselling for all the students and forwarded the reports of the 81 identified students to respective district healthcare authorities. The district officials will provide further psychiatric support to them, including following up with direct counselling sessions. We have compiled a report on the counselling, which has been submitted to the senior officials of State Health Department for further intervention,” said TT Saravanan, nodal officer of the helpline.





Officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said the students who require further support would be identified and contacted by the district healthcare workers. They would be provided direct counselling and based on the symptoms and medical diagnosis, their treatment would be directed, said the official.