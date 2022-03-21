Duraimurugan reviews works in Chennai, Tiruchy zones

Chennai :

State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Sunday advised his department officials to remove Acacia trees from all reservoirs and waterways in their control. He advised the officials during a three-day zone-wise review of the progress of the various schemes implemented by the department in the state.





On Sunday, works executed in 10 districts in the Chennai zone and 12 districts in the Tiruchy zone were reviewed by the Minister. The meeting, a statement from the government said, reviewed the status of works taken up last year, pending works and problems in executing the projects and works to be taken up in the ensuing financial year besides utilisation of modern technology for the development of water bodies.





Works executed with cooperation of other departments, problems faced in acquiring land for irrigation projects, removal of encroachment from water bodies and operation of new sand quarries, and execution of temporary and permanent flood mitigation works were also discussed during the review.





Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources Department Sandeep Saxena and other senior department officials attended the review meeting. During the last couple of days, the Minister also reviewed the status of the action taken to develop new waterbodies, augment the water capacity of existing water bodies, and creation of new reservoirs in districts without reservoirs to store rainwater.