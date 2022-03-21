EPS can’t denigrate TN agri budget 2022-23, says MRK Panneerselvam

Chennai :

State Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Sunday condemned Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for ‘denigrating’ the agriculture budget and advised the AIADMK leader not to don the hat of a pseudo farmer again.





In a statement, Minister Panneerselvam referred to Palaniswami’s remarks about the farm budget and said, “The LoP might not have the mind to appreciate the farm budget, but I request him not to don the role of a pseudo farmer again, like he did during his regime, to denigrate the farm budget appreciated by the farmers.” “Farmers are happy with the DMK regime. The Chief Minister rushes to help the farmers when they face a problem. He (CM) voiced against the Electricity Amendment Act of the Union government, which threatened to disrupt free electricity to farmers. He forced Karnataka into retracting even before it raised the Mekadatu issue with the Cauvery River Water Management Authority. Be it Mullaiperiyar or any other riparian rights issue of Tamil Nadu, he has been upholding the rights of the farmers and Tamil Nadu,” the Minister added.





Pointing to Stalin’s opposition to Neutrino and Hydrocarbon schemes, Panneerselvam said the CM has implemented the announcements made in the previous budget before the current agriculture budget.





“The Leader of Opposition is unable to tolerate it. It is amusing that Palaniswami, a former CM and current LoP, who is unaware of the contemporary political developments and who is sad about the threat to his position in the party, has issued a half-baked statement about the budget. It demonstrates how the administration would have struggled during his chief ministership,” the Minister added.





He also alleged that EPS regime had engaged in various anti-farmers activities.