Cracker units to go on strike from today

Madurai :

Cracker manufacturers in Vembakottai taluk of Virudhunagar district have joined hands to suspend production calling for an indefinite strike from Monday (March 21) to press their demands to lift the ban on manufacturing ‘chain-crackers’ and using barium nitrate.





According to V Kathalingam, Thamilan Pattaasu, and Cape Urpathiyalargal Sangam, Vembakottai, the chain-cracker manufacturing remains a promising sector for employment, livelihood and drives the local economy in this backward area.





These days, the manufacturers are on the receiving end of the enforcement agencies in compliance with the court order that imposed a ban on making chain-crackers and the use of barium nitrate, a key raw material. Many stakeholders relying on this cracker industry were almost out of business as they were unable to withstand the rigors endured through the years since the ban was in effect.





More quantities of explosive material and chemicals kept as raw material and even cash have been confiscated by enforcement agencies on the pretext of conducting raids, Kathalingam told DT Next on Sunday.





S Jeyaprakash, a stakeholder of the industry from Vembakottai said there was no evidence or proof that barium nitrate causes health hazard to people and no medical journal has recorded it. Even, an expert team from IIT, Kanpur, after conducting an environmental impact assessment found air pollution caused by chain-crackers was much below the permissible level. Despite the findings, a blanket ban was imposed on the making of chain crackers.





Unlike other types, chain-cracker is the most sought-after variety on stands not only during Deepavali but also on each and every special occasion, and chain-crackers were produced all the year-round. Chain-cracker manufacturing constitutes almost 60 per cent of the total production of cracker varieties, he added.





Gurusamy, secretary of the Sangam, said the industry is also facing another serious blow as several units had been suffering delays in renewing licenses.





Moreover, 44 units had their licenses suspended citing violations. Several manufacturers, who relied on banks before availing loans, could hardly repay as production was not in full swing.





Citing these, he sought the intervention of the state government to expedite the process of filing a special leave petition to fight the case in the court in support of these manufacturers.