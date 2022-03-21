Thaalikku Thangam modified to aid girls’ education, says PTR

Madurai :

The Thaalikku Thangam Scheme (gold for marriage), through which gold and financial assistance was offered to women for marriages, has now been changed into higher education assistance scheme to promote women empowerment, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said at a programme in Madurai on Sunday.





The Thaalikku Thangam Scheme did not work well in the last four years and there were so many flaws. Hence, the present changes were made, he explained.





Earlier, marriage for women was regarded as a bright prospect. As society adapts to changing conditions now, witnessing progressive women in all forms of education, the scheme too was modified to keep pace, he said.





Further addressing the gathering, the Minister said the significant progress of the women is the Dravidian identity. The first identity of the Dravidian model is based on humanity and concern for the people and society. The political ideology of DMK, be in ruling or opposition, on stage, at programme or in the Assembly, or else formulating a scheme or presenting a budget, remains the same.





‘We are all Dravidian ideology-based politicians working for the welfare of people to help them get access to each and every scheme,” PTR added.