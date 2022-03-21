Narasinghapettai nagaswaram gets GI tag

Coimbatore :

The ‘Narasinghapettai nagaswaram’, an ancient musical instrument hand-crafted by artisans from Narasinghapettai, a nondescript village in Tiruvidaimarudur taluk in Thanjavur, has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.





This highly complex musical instrument, dating back to the 13th century, involves intricate craftsmanship and only a few artisans in Narasinghapettai have inherited the skill of chiselling the wooden instruments. It takes three days for three artisans to make one nagaswaram.





“The GI tag will provide a much needed turnaround to the lives of the dwindling number of artisans. It will also offer them legal protection and may even inspire the younger generations to take up the craft,” said Sanjai Gandhi, an advocate and Nodal Officer, Geographical Indication Registration of Products, Tamil Nadu. He had filed the application with the GI Registry on January 24, 2014.





In the early Independence period, classical music virtuoso Rajaratnam Pillai had designed the nagaswaram with help from Ranganathan Achari, who was originally from Narasinghapettai. After a trial and error method, they achieved perfection by introducing the ‘madhyamam’ range to the instrument, which was not present in others.





The unique feature of the ‘Narasinghapettai nagaswaram’ is its production process as they are handmade unlike other machine-made nagaswarams. Also, ‘Aacha’ wood, which is naturally water-resistant, is procured specifically from the Cauvery river basin for making the instrument. But fresh wood cannot be used and the instrument is crafted with old wood which is at least 100 years old. The reeds themselves are made from the leaves of a locally grown plant called ‘naanal’, a bamboo variety.





The nagaswarams produced in Narasinghapettai are marketed and sold in different states and in countries including Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. Gandhi said that 46 products have been granted GI in Tamil Nadu so far. “It has been our fight for eight years to get the GI tag for the ‘Narasinghapettai nagaswaram.’ Of the 27 products registered by me for GI, 10 were from Thanjavur,” he said.