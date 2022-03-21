Stealth variant unlikely to trigger fourth wave: Experts

Chennai :

While there are reports of a fourth wave of Covid in June, health experts opine that the reports are just predictions and another wave of the pandemic outbreak might not necessarily occur and depends on the vaccination coverage, mutation of the virus and nature of the virus. Also, Tamil Nadu had already seen an outbreak of the BA.2 variant of Omicron, which is the dominant variant in those countries that are now witnessing a surge in cases, earlier this year.





“There might not be a fourth wave in June or anytime soon unless there is any other new variant of concern. The nature of the variant is a major factor when predicting a wave of any virus. The third wave in the country had a majority of Omicron variant cases, which have led to a rise in the cases in other countries right now. Moreover, vaccination coverage suggests a good immune response in people. We are reaching the endemic phase now,” says senior virologist Dr T Jacob John.





Recently, the surveillance and monitoring of Covid cases in the State were intensified as several countries in Southeast Asia saw a surge in cases. However, experts say that the BA.2 variant of Omicron is the dominant variant in those countries and Tamil Nadu had already seen an outbreak earlier this year.





Covid data analyst Vijayanand stated that the surge in cases in China, South Korea, Hong Kong, and parts of Europe is mainly due to BA.2 Omicron sub lineage. BA.2 and BA.1 have already been found in India. So a new wave due to BA.2 is unlikely as the third wave in the country, with most cases of Omicron, was mainly due to BA.2 only.





As per the State Government data, at least 10 per cent of the total cases in Tamil Nadu during the third wave were BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron. The State health department officials say that though the cases of Covid are seeing a decline and there is no immediate risk to the State currently, the health department is complying with the safety regulations as stated by the Union Health Ministry.





“We have seen a dip in the cases after first and second wave and then a sudden surge of Covid cases. We are ensuring adequate testing and whole genomic sequencing of identified cases to monitor any new variants, if any, that can likely cause an outbreak in the State. We are witnessing a rise in cases in other countries and it is important to practice all preventive safety measures,” says Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.