Supporting DMK is the only security for Tamil Nadu: Kanimozhi

Mar 20,2022

Chennai:
The launching ceremony of the book 'Honorable Request Letters' written by journalist TSS Mani was held today at Palayamkottai, Nellai District.

DMK MP Kanimozhi  attended the event and published the book.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that all those who opposed the DMK are now beginning to support DMK.

She added that journalists and writers are compelled to take what is good for the country and what protects the people.

Kanimozhi also said that only by speaking in support of the DMK can Tamil Nadu be protected and that is why everyone is supporting the DMK.

