No mention of Madurai as venue for next GIM in budget upsets Chamber

Madurai :

The chamber felt such a measure would have attracted more investorst to southern districts, particularly in Madurai-Tuticorin Industrial corridor.





However, the prudent fiscal management of Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan resulted in reducing the estimated revenue deficit of 4.6 % of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) from the interim budget for the financial year 2021-22 to 3.8 % in the revised budget estimate, which was constantly growing over the past eight years, pointed out S Rethinavelu, president, ACCI, Madurai, on Saturday.





The Chamber also thanked the Finance Minister for having announced several schemes for the balanced and equitable industrial growth as per the wishes of Chief Minister MK Stalin.





Other initiatives like policy to be evolved for the development of startups and provision of funds for establishing necessary infrastructure to boost exports to reach the target of US$ 100 billion before 2030 are commendable, Rethinavelu said.





Another major measure is the monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to government school girl students, who pursue higher studies would help to boost enrolment in Government schools, J Rajamohan, secretary, said.





More importantly, identifying five lakh students a year with exemplary knowledge to train them industry-ready is a step taken in the right direction to solve the problems of unemployability and dearth of skilled manpower.