Four killed in separate accidents in Madurai and Ramnathapuram districts

Madurai :

Four persons were killed in accidents, which occurred near Melur in Madurai district and near Chatrakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.





M Arjunan (20) of Sunnambur village near Melur, Madurai along with his friends M Udhaya (19) and V Srikanth (20) of Menkatti, Sivaganga district riding on a bike collided with TNSTC bus near Thiruvathavur temple on Melur road. While Arjunan and Srikanth succumbed to injuries on the spot, the other injured victim was rushed to a hospital.





Based on a complaint, Melur police have filed a case. In Ramanathapuram district, two persons were killed and nine others injured in a van-car collision at Keelakottai near Chatrakudi. While Sonu (42), who travelled in the car, of New Delhi, succumbed to injuries on the spot, N Azharudeen (36) of Keelakarai, who traveled in the van, died despite treatment in hospital. Chatrakudi police have filed a case, sources said.



