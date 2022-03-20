Youth arrested for stealing petrol from bikes and setting them alight in Arcot

Vellore :

Arcot police arrested a youth who stole petrol from two wheelers and set them alight in the area, on Friday. Police discovered the macabre crime following complaints from two persons who found their two wheelers parked on the road charred. Police on checking the CCTV footage in the area discovered a youth stealing fuel from the two wheelers and then pouring it on the same vehicle and setting fire to it. Police then nabbed Karthik Vinoth (23) of the Kaspa area in Arcot. He admitted to stealing fuel from vehicles and was remanded in custody by an Arcot court.



