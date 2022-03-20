Uzhavar Sandhais to be renovated, shifted for easy access to public

Chennai :

To fulfil the demands of farmers, six uzhavar sandhais (farmers’ markets) functioning at Kothagiri, Veppanthattai, Panruti, Chidambaram, Keelpennathur and Tiruvarur will be shifted to new places of easy access to the public and four new uzhavar sandhais will be established in the districts of Dharmapuri, Nagapattinam, Vellore and Tirupattur at a total cost of Rs 10 crore. At present, there are 180 uzhavar sandhais functioning in the State. In addition to the sale of fruits and vegetables, uzhavar sandhais will also act as the centre for the dissemination of agriculture technologies to farmers and awareness programmes and training will be conducted every fortnight to benefit the farmers of uzhavar sandhais.



