32 two-lane roads to be made four-lane stretches, says Velu

Thiruchirapalli :

After inspecting the ongoing culvert bridge project at Thirumanur at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore, Velu said he has been conducting surprise inspections on road projects that are underway as per the Chief Minister’s advice. “I have suggested the contractors to complete the project within the tender period which will ensure quality otherwise, the price fluctuation of materials may affect the quality of work. An allocation of Rs 18,000 crore has been made in the state budget and the fund should be utilised within the current year,” he said. Informing that the two-lane roads are being converted to four-lane tracks under CM Road Development project, the minister said as many as 32 locations have been idenfitied for such widening of stretches. The Ariyalur-Jayankondam road is one among them, he said. District Collector P Ramana Saraswathi was present during the interaction.



