Incentives to promote farming of palmyrah, the State tree

Chennai :

In order to improve the livelihood of the palmyrah farmers, a 75 per cent subsidy will be provided for implements used by tree climbers and a value addition unit for making palm jaggery and palm candy. Training on palm jaggery production will be imparted and equipment will be provided to 250 farmers. In addition, 100 women will be properly trained and encouraged to make palm leaf handicrafts. They will be provided with raw materials and the handicrafts produce will be purchased by the state and district associations. Under MGNREGS, 25 lakh palm seedlings will be planted during 2022-23.



