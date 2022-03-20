Two clusters of organic farming to be accomplished in every dist

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Organic Farming Mission will be implemented by the Department of Horticulture on a cluster-based approach with two clusters in each district with a cluster size of 50 hectares. It is programmed to undertake promotional activities such as creating awareness on cultivation practices through special training and exposure visits, giving information on soil health, advice on bio-fertiliser production units and distribution of inputs, creation of a residual analytical laboratory for testing the produces, registering with organic certification department and so on at an outlay of Rs 30 crore. Also, a cattle shed and vermicompost unit will be set up in coordination with the Rural Development department.



